Hauppauge-based Teachers Federal Credit Union on Wednesday said Brad Calhoun, a former executive at an Oregon credit union, will take over as its CEO and president.

Calhoun will start at Teachers in early June, replacing Robert G. Allen, who announced in April that he planned to retire.

Calhoun is the former chief retail and marketing officer for First Tech Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon. While at First Tech, he led the strategic direction of the organization and was responsible for nearly half of the more than 1,400 employees who work out of 42 branches across eight states, according to a Teachers statement.

Before joining First Tech, Calhoun held several roles at Bank of America, most recently as area executive senior vice president for the bank’s Pacific Northwest region.

Allen, 72, has held those positions since 1988, overseeing growth in assets from $250 million to $7.3 billion, and the expansion of branches from seven locations to 31 on Long Island and in Queens and Manhattan. A 32nd Long Island branch under construction in Stony Brook is scheduled to open in the fall.

Allen said he delayed retirement to oversee the integration of several 2018 acquisitions, including LOMTO Federal Credit Union in Woodside, Queens, Projector Federal Credit Union in Melville, and Melrose Credit Union in Briarwood, Queens.

Allen was one of two high-profile Long Island credit union chiefs to retire recently.

Edward Paternostro, president and chief executive of NEFCU, retired at the end of 2018 after 32 years at the helm at the Westbury-based credit union.

Paternostro, who was 74 when he announced his retirement, was replaced by John Deieso, 50. Deieso had been the credit union's executive vice president and chief operating officer.