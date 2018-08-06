TODAY'S PAPER
90° Good Afternoon
90° Good Afternoon
Business

TFCU acquires credit union for Nikon USA employees

Teachers Federal Credit Union's corporate headquarters in Hauppauge.

Teachers Federal Credit Union's corporate headquarters in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: Teachers Federal Credit Union

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Teachers Federal Credit Union has acquired Projector Federal Credit Union, a small financial firm that has provided banking services for Nikon USA employees for nearly 50 years.

TFCU, a Hauppauge-based credit union with more than $5 billion in total assets and over 290,000 members, will add Projector Federal’s more than 100 members with more than $500,000 in deposits to its operations. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are working with PFCU management to ensure the seamless transition for all new members,” Robert G. Allen, chief executive and president of TFCU said in a statement. “We have dedicated staff working with them and available to answer any questions.”

PFCU has only one location and is based in Nikon USA’s headquarters in Melville.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen at a Hempstead Laura Gillen repeats call for special elections
The restrooms at Morgan Park in Glen Cove, City dismisses company renovating park restrooms
The 2017 India Day parade in Bellerose-Floral Park. Celebrate India Day with parade, festivities more
NASCAR chairman Brian France at a news conference Cops: NASCAR CEO charged with DWI, drugs in Hamptons
Hempstead Village Hall is shown Feb. 4, 2016. Village to vote on revised police chief contracts
Repairs will be made on a 2.7-mile stretch $850,000 project to repair 'neglected' major road