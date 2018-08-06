Teachers Federal Credit Union has acquired Projector Federal Credit Union, a small financial firm that has provided banking services for Nikon USA employees for nearly 50 years.

TFCU, a Hauppauge-based credit union with more than $5 billion in total assets and over 290,000 members, will add Projector Federal’s more than 100 members with more than $500,000 in deposits to its operations. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are working with PFCU management to ensure the seamless transition for all new members,” Robert G. Allen, chief executive and president of TFCU said in a statement. “We have dedicated staff working with them and available to answer any questions.”

PFCU has only one location and is based in Nikon USA’s headquarters in Melville.