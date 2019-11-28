Shortly after giving thanks for all they have while feasting with loved ones, thousands of Long Islanders will head to stores this Thanksgiving Day to buy TVs, clothes, toys and other goods on sale.

Most large-chain department and discount stores will be open, the result of a growing trend over the last decade that has seen Black Friday lose some of its luster to online shopping and discounts spread out over the entire holiday season.

“Thanksgiving Day store openings are seeing major retailers trending towards opening their doors at 5 p.m., some as early as 3 p.m. For the most part, stores opening on Thanksgiving Day are opening a bit later on Black Friday, whereas stores closed on Thanksgiving appear to be opening the earliest on Black Friday,” Matthew Wehner, a reporter at BestBlackFriday.com, said in a statement.

Stores open today include Kmart, which opens at 6 a.m.; JCPenney, which opens at 2 p.m.; Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target, all of which open at 5 p.m.; and Walmart, which will have normal Thursday hours but said its holiday sales won’t start until 6 p.m.

An estimated 165.3 million people will shop in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to a survey of 7,917 adult consumers by the National Retail Federation, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group.

Thanksgiving is not among the top 10 days for foot traffic or sales revenue in stores during the season. This year, Black Friday still will reign as the busiest shopping day of the year in terms of store foot traffic, but the top day for actual spending in stores is projected to be Dec. 21, the Saturday before Christmas, according to RetailNext, a San Jose, California-based retail analytics company.

Retailers don’t make any more money during the holiday season by being open on Thanksgiving and consumers don’t spend any more money during the season if they can shop on the holiday versus not being able to, said retail expert Burt Flickinger III, who founded the Manhattan-based consulting firm Strategic Resource Group and has studied Long Island retail.

“The only reason they’re really open on Thanksgiving is they’re afraid that competitors may be open when they’re not,” he said.

And one retail expert says even that may be changing.

“We expect that in the future more retailers will choose to stay closed because their growing ecommerce capabilities will enable them to compete on that day anyway,” said Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners, a Manhattan-based consulting firm.