Long Island’s frigid weather — and dry streets — on Thanksgiving will likely put some holiday shoppers in the mood to buy coats, gloves, winter sports equipment and other items used outdoors.

That's according to Planalytics, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company that quantifies the economic impacts of weather on businesses.

Bargain-hunting Long Islanders venturing out to stores Thursday will be hit with a cold blast, as the area’s high temperature will be in the mid-20s, breaking a record for the lowest high temperature for the day, 31 degrees, that was set in 2008, Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, told Newsday on Wednesday.

The low is forecast to be 15 degrees on Thursday. The record low on Long Island for Nov. 22 is 20 degrees, which was set in 1987.

But the chill could bode well for stores on the kickoff of the five-day period that includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — some of the biggest shopping days of the year.

“So, the combination of dry (or lack of inclement weather) and colder temps is expected to be good for overall store traffic and — for those customers out and about — seasonal categories will do well,” said Evan Gold, executive vice president for Global Partnerships & Alliances at Planalytics.

Products that will see sales boosts include heaters, whose sales will be 32 percent higher than they were last year; hats, gloves and scarves — 19 percent higher; coats — 11 percent higher; and winter sports equipment — 13 percent higher, according to Planalytics.

Black Friday began creeping into Thanksgiving regularly about five years ago, and several retailers will be opening their doors earlier than they ever have on the holiday.

But foot traffic at stores is down overall as consumers do more of their shopping electronically in the comfort of their homes.

Online shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday is projected to account for $23.4 billion in sales, a 19.4 percent increase from the amount spent during the period last year, according to Adobe Analytics, a division of San Jose, California-based software company Adobe Inc.

While Black Friday will be the biggest day for foot traffic in stores during the season, the biggest day for in-store sales revenue will be Dec. 22, which is the Saturday before Christmas, according to RetailNext, a San Jose-based retail analytics company.

Retailers have gotten better about spreading out their discounts over the holiday season, so the five-day shopping period that starts with Thanksgiving has less of a sense of urgency, said Marshal Cohen, a retail industry expert at the NPD Group, a market research firm based in Port Washington.

These days, retailers can’t worry about how the sale comes in, said Charlie O’Shea, lead retail analyst at Manhattan-based Moody’s Corp., a financial services company.

“All they should care about is if they get the sale and it doesn’t leak to someone else,” he said.