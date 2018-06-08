These golf apps will add to your day on the course

The U.S. Open championship returns to Long Island on Thursday when the world’s best golfers tee off at Shinnecock Hills. Whether you’re going to the Open or playing your own round at a Long Island course, these apps will add to your day on the links.

U.S. Open Golf Championship

(iOS, Android; free)

The official app of the Open is an especially helpful tool if you are heading to the tournament. The app features maps of the course along with information about where to find food and restrooms. There are also links to sites where you can buy tickets to the event or an LIRR ticket to get you there. The app is also loaded with news and golfer profiles and will have live streaming of action during the Open.

18Birdies

(iOS, Android; free)

Doing your own duffing next weekend? 18Birdies, one of the most popular golf apps for several years, offers tons of features for golfers. The app has GPS rangefinders for tens of thousands of courses and a digital scorecard to help you track your day. For those whose golf outing includes friendly wagers, the app keeps track of side bets.

Golf Pad

(iOS, Android; free)

A relatively new entry among apps for golfers, Golf Pad has an array of features including GPS rangefinders for thousands of courses, a scorecard for 1 to 4 players and well-done maps of the courses, including “flyover” photos to give you a better idea which club you should use. The app is also available for Apple Watch and several Android Wear watches.

Shot Tracer

(iOS, $5.99; Android, $4.99, beta)

Oh, the agony! You hit a perfect shot or sink an impossible putt, except no one knows about it but you. With Shot Tracer, you have a video of your achievement, complete with superimposed “ball trails” like you see on TV coverage. Developers say the app uses “complex cloud point mesh algorithms” and “the golf ball position and speed are tracked and traced using advanced cross functional key point scripts.” OK, like golf itself, don’t overthink it.