KEY EVENT: A big week for economic news and corporate earnings, both nationally and locally, as the new administration settles in for its first full week of work in Washington.

MONDAY: The December national economic activity report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Earnings: Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark.

TUESDAY: The state Labor Department releases December unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. Also, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices for November. And consumer confidence in January from the Conference Board. Earnings: American Express, Capital One Financial, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Starbucks, Verizon.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with statements on the economy and the direction of interest rates. Also, December durable goods orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Facebook, Levi Strauss, Tesla.

THURSDAY: A much-anticipated report: fourth-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Also from the Commerce Department: December new-home sales. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 23 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com, Uniondale bank company Flushing Financial, Comcast, McDonald’s, Northrop Grumman, Visa.

FRIDAY: December pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Caterpillar, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Eli Lilly.