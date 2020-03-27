TODAY'S PAPER
Business

This week business calendar

The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases February

The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases February unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. But more critical is the national employment report from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday. This is the report for March, when coronavirus began to spread quickly in the U.S., forcing mass layoffs. Credit: ISTOCKPHOTO

By Peter King Special to Newsday
This week in business

KEY EVENT: Two major employment reports: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases February unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. But more critical is the national employment report from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday. This is the report for March, when coronavirus began to spread quickly in the U.S., forcing mass layoffs.

MONDAY: February pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries.

TUESDAY: Another report with coronavirus implications: consumer confidence in March from the Conference Board. Also, January home prices from S&P Case-Shiller. Earnings: BlackBerry, ConAgra Brands, spices maker McCormick.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in March as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, March U.S. manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: Automakers report March car and truck sales. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 28 from the Labor Department. And February factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: CarMax, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

FRIDAY: The Institute for Supply Management updates March economic activity in service-related businesses, a wide array of companies such as restaurants and retailers, businesses that may be hit especially hard by coronavirus fallout.

-- PETER KING

