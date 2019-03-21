Apprenticeship applications available
The Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local Union No. 7 will begin taking applications on Monday for 18 apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from Oct. 7 through 10.
Applications and exams will be completed on site.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a skills test.
More information is available by calling 718-706-7229.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.