Tile and marble union seeks 14 apprentices

The Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local Union No. 7 will begin taking applications on Monday for 14 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. from Monday through Thursday and Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.

Applications and an exam will be conducted at the institute.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass drug and skills tests.

More information is available by calling 718-706-7229.