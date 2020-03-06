TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Business

Tile and marble union seeks 14 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local Union No. 7 will begin taking applications on Monday for 14 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. from Monday through Thursday and Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.

Applications and an exam will be conducted at the institute.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass drug and skills tests.

More information is available by calling 718-706-7229.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search