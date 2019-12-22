T.J. Maxx, Marshalls sold recalled products, Schumer says

Sen. Chuck Schumer called Sunday for a federal investigation into how discount retailer T.J. Maxx and affiliated companies repeatedly sold recalled products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a Nov. 26 joint statement with The TJX Companies Inc. that the company's retailers T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 products after they were recalled over the past five years.

"When they're recalled, they shouldn't be on the shelves," Schumer said at a news conference in front of a T.J. Maxx store at East 59th Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. "It's not a bargain if it hurts you, or could hurt you."

The recalled products include the Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher Price because other similar products have been linked to infant deaths, according to the CPSC. Some of the other products recalled for safety reasons include Fisher-Price Rock'n Play Sleepers, a hover board, cutlery by Calphalon, Ivanka Trump scarves, chairs and decorative lights. A complete list is available on the CPSC's website.

Schumer said the CPSC should investigate how the recalled products were sold to make sure it doesn't happen again. He also called on TJX Companies to reach out to customers who purchased the products to make sure they don't use them and can get a refund.

TJX Companies issued a statement Sunday following Schumer's news conference.

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us," the statement said. "We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place."

The statement said the company was taking "appropriate steps" to improve its recall processes and encouraged customers who believe they purchased a recalled product to go to their retail brand websites for additional information about how to participate in the recall.