This week marks the last chance to enter Newsday's Top Long Island Workplaces challenge. Nominations are due by Friday.

So far, 90 local employers have signed up to participate.

For the third year, Newsday has partnered with Energage, a research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify local workplaces where employees feel their work is appreciated; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. The Top Workplaces program can be something "your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties may participate. Employers may be public or private, for profit or not for profit, governmental organizations or businesses.

Employees at participating companies complete an anonymous survey. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.



Newsday will publish a ranked list of the Top Workplaces in October in three categories: small, medium and large.



