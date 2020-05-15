Today is the deadline to enter Newsday's Top Long Island Workplaces awards.

So far, 92 local employers have signed up to participate.

The program honors workplaces with strong worker engagement, where employees feel their work is appreciated; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

Nominating an employer takes just a few seconds, said a spokesman at Energage, the research firm Newsday has partnered with to survey employees at participating companies.

To submit a nomination, go to newsday.com/nominate. For questions, call 516-274-0621.

"Once a company is nominated through the web form, someone from Energage will be in touch with the organization to talk about the survey process," the spokesman said. "The survey itself takes employees about 5 minutes to complete."

Surveys are anonymous, and there is no cost to companies or employees to participate.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties is eligible. Employers may be public or private, for profit or not for profit, governmental organizations or businesses.

Newsday will publish a ranked list of the Top Workplaces in October in three categories: small, medium and large.

In challenging times like these, “it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Pennsylvania-based Energage.