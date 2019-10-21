Power Home Remodeling Group sponsors more than 250 events a year for its employees, including a trip to Mexico, mountain-climbing in Colorado and leadership events with speakers such as Wayne Gretzky and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

With more than 200 Long Island employees, Power was voted the top local mid-sized employer in the Energage survey. It also won a special award for employees’ comments stating that the company is going in the right direction. The company is “always moving forward,” one employee wrote. Another commented that Power is always “looking to improve.”

In addition to its high-octane special events, the company offers health and retirement benefits, life insurance, parental leave and a range of training and leadership development programs. More than half its new hires come from employee referrals, and the company says many employees choose to spend time together outside of work. Its community programs include raising more than $3.3 million for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to fund childhood cancer causes, and its own initiative to hire military veterans as leaders.

Kyle Barring, a senior vice president of sales in Melville, said before he joined Power about 11 years ago, he worked in finance after graduating from Rutgers University. But he “struggled” in the finance industry, he said. When he landed an interview at Power, the company was called Power Windows and Siding. It now also markets roofing, insulation and doors, connecting with customers in part through door-to-door sales.

“It was not the most glamorous-sounding job,” Barring said.

However, he said, when he first joined the company, “I remember the thing that stood out to me the most was, I got the sense that people wanted to help me. If someone saw where they could step in to help, they would.”

Barring said he has been inspired by speakers brought in for Power events, including Gretzky and Cory Booker. “Just being around people who have accomplished so much, it’s inspiring,” Barring said.

Power also makes a point of offering educational opportunities to employees, Barring said.

“We’re really big on training here,” he said. “No matter what department you’re in, the ongoing training never stops.”

Barring said the company is making strides in hiring more military veterans, women -- there are 18 female employees on Long Island now, up from zero in 2011 -- and workers from a range of racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“We do roofing and siding and windows, but inside these walls, there’s so much that’s going on that’s cutting edge,” he said.

Training for employees who show promise but need guidance is key to the company’s culture, employees said. Sarah Stark, a pre-install inspection manager, said she faced an uphill climb when she first joined the company. Her sales role was not a good fit for her at the time, she recalled.

“What’s great about Power is they continued to work with me and train me,” said Stark, who majored in French and international studies at SUNY Oneonta. “They took me under their wing, they helped me get better at the job.”

Over more than three years, she said, she has gained skills and confidence. Now, she is measuring and managing multiple projects a day and learning more technical skills. “That’s going to help me in the long run,” she said. “I always want to learn more.”

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT

NAME: Kelvin Ojo Nosagie

COMPANY: Power Home Remodeling Group

JOB: Remodeling consultant and team leader

I’ve been with Power for eight years. I went to St. John’s University and studied business administration and communications. I interned for CNN and worked at NY1 News. I was planning on going to law school, and I had actually gotten accepted to a school in Virginia. But I was kind of doing it for the money, it wasn’t for the right reasons.

As I was driving back from visiting the law school I got a call from a Power manager. When I came to Power, it was kind of like finding a home. It wasn’t something that I planned, I just felt that it was a great opportunity that I kind of walked into.

There’s always mobility, you’re always able to grow.

What has really surprised me the most is seeing the leaders of the business having a genuine interest in the lives of the people. You don’t see that at every company. You’re working with friends.

FUN FACT: I'm an associate pastor at my church, World Restoration Center in Westbury, where I mentor youths, help out at a food pantry, visit people who are ill and sometimes preach on Sundays.