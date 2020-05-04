Newsday has extended the deadline to nominate employers for its Top Long Island Workplaces challenge to May 15.

So far, 88 local employers have signed up to participate.

For the third year, Newsday has partnered with Energage, a research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify workplaces on Long Island where employees feel their work is appreciated; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

The deadline extension recognizes that companies may need more time as they cope with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown, an Energage official said.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

“When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization," he said. "The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties may participate. Employers may be public or private, for profit or not for profit, governmental organizations or businesses.

Employees of participating companies will anonymously complete a 24-question, five-minute survey. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.

Employees can fill out a survey only once, and worker participation at a company must be widespread to be considered for a Top Workplace.

Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations nationwide last year.

Newsday will publish a ranked list of the Top Workplaces in October in three categories: small, medium and large.

Companies that participate get summary information about their results from Energage, allowing them to assess an important part of their organizational health. Those that make the Top Workplaces list have a chance to promote their workplace culture to attract motivated recruits, boost morale and retain talented employees.