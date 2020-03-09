Deadline to enter Top Workplaces is Friday

The deadline to enter Newsday's Top Long Island Workplaces competition, which recognizes companies for superior employee engagement, is Friday.

Newsday has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify workplaces on Long Island where employees feel their work is appreciated; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties can participate. Employers can be public or private, for profit or not for profit, governmental organizations or businesses. To nominate an organization, go to newsday.com/nominate

Employees of participating companies will anonymously complete a 24-question, five-minute survey. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.

Employees can fill out a survey only once, and worker participation at a company must be widespread to be considered for a Top Workplace award.

Last year, more than 1,400 Long Island workplaces were nominated or invited by Energage to participate. Of those, 117 chose to be part of the program. Energage sent surveys to more than 31,000 employees at those organizations. Based on the results of more than 16,800 anonymous responses to the surveys, Newsday in October recognized 80 organizations as Top Workplaces.

Newsday will publish a ranked list of this year's Top Workplace award winners in October, in three categories: small, medium and large. Newsday will also hold a celebration for companies that make the list.

Companies that participate get summary information about their results from Energage, allowing them to assess an important part of their organizational health.