Nominations are open for Newsday's third annual Top Workplaces awards.

The awards honor organizations where employees feel engaged, appreciated and empowered.

Newsday has again partnered with Energage, a research firm that conducts surveys into organizational health, to identify workplaces on Long Island where employees feel their work is valued; where they identify with the company’s goals and vision; and where they have confidence in their leadership.

Last year, more than 1,400 Long Island workplaces — private businesses, nonprofits and governments — were nominated or invited by Energage to participate. Of those, 117 chose to be part of the program. Energage sent surveys to more than 31,000 employees at those organizations.

Based on the results of more than 16,800 anonymous responses to the surveys, Newsday in October recognized 80 organizations as Top Workplaces during a gala awards night at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

For 2019, Signature Premier Properties of East Northport was ranked No. 1 among large employers (500-plus workers on Long Island); Power Home Remodeling Group of Melville topped the list of medium employers (150-499 LI employees); and National Business Capital & Services of Bohemia won among small employers (50-149 employees).

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Nassau and Suffolk counties may participate. Those with fewer than 50 employees are considered too small to maintain employee anonymity.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Employers can be public or private, for profit or not-for-profit, governmental organizations or businesses.

Anyone may nominate a workplace, including employees, customers, clients, managers or owners.

The deadline for nominations is March 13; go to newsday.com/nominate to submit a nomination. For questions or to submit a nomination by phone, call 516-274-0621.

Employees of companies and organizations that choose to participate will be asked to complete an anonymous, 24-question, five-minute survey this spring. There is no cost to companies or employees to participate.



Energage, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2006. It surveyed more than 2 million workers at more than 7,000 organizations last year and weighs the responses against its national data to determine which companies are Top Workplaces.



In October, Newsday will publish a special section featuring a ranked list of Long Island's 2020 Top Workplaces. Newsday will also hold an event to celebrate the companies that make the list.

Companies that participate receive summary information about their results from Energage, allowing them to assess their organizational health. Those that make the list of top workplaces have a chance to promote their workplace culture and attract motivated recruits, as well as boost morale and retain talented employees.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest,” Energage founder Doug Claffey said. “Organizations must meet high standards in the eyes of their employees. People often mistakenly assume it’s all about pay, fancy perks and benefits. It’s really about organizational health, and that starts with good leadership. Having a good workplace is essential for hiring, retaining and motivating talent.”