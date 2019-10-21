Construction company faces stiff competition for talent

Posillico Inc., a family-run heavy construction firm based in Farmingdale, has its eye on retaining good employees in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“There is a lot of work going on right now, especially in New York City, so there is a high demand for talent,” said president and chief executive Joseph K. Posillico. “That’s one of the reasons we work so hard to create an environment to retain our people.”

A survey of Posillico’s employees conducted for Newsday by Energage ranked the company at the No. 2 spot among mid-size employers in Long Island's Top Workplaces.

The company was founded in 1946 as a trucking contractor. Today, its 180 salaried employees work on some of the largest infrastructure contracts in the tristate area, repairing roads, bridges and tunnels.

Posillico said the company looks at what others in the construction industry offer employees and takes stock of employee sentiment through surveys.

“We do a lot of research into compensation and benefits and making sure we’re providing a fair package to the employees,” he said. “A lot of it is the work environment, and the training and the future that they see with this company.”

To that end, the firm provides employees with education opportunities and gives them ample options to change career paths within the company, he said.

“Whenever I want more responsibility, they actually let you try it as opposed to other larger companies,” said Alex Gomez, a project manager who has worked at Posillico for seven years.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gomez said at other companies where he’s worked, there was little employee investment or trust from upper management.

Posillico is “actively trying to promote your personal growth,” he said. “You feel extremely invested.“

For longtime employee Chris Mauro, the company’s flexibility when it comes to opportunities has been a major plus.

Mauro, who has worked at the firm for 20 years, made a drastic change in his career path five years ago when he left his position as a field supervisor working exclusively at construction sites to jump into white collar work.

“I came into the office as a purchasing manager, which was quite different from the field,” Mauro said.

Having the chance to change paths has kept things fresh, he said.

“Being on a construction site is very different form being here, but I like the switch,” Mauro said. “We have opportunities to change, which I like.”

-Victor Ocascio

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT

NAME: Danielle Mendoza

COMPANY: Posillico Inc.

JOB: Project manager

My favorite thing about my work is the interaction with so many different people — the labor force, owners, subcontractors, vendors and peers — and the mix of working on site and in the field office.

The construction industry is tough within itself no matter who you are. Every couple of months to every couple of years, you are moved to and learning a new project, with new people, all while having to get the ball rolling, typically, in only a couple of weeks.

Being a woman adds even more challenges because it is not as common in this industry. Trying to juggle learning the industry, a new project and a new role on top of working with a 100 percent male labor force, at least on my most recent project, can be intimidating and not everyone is welcoming to the idea of a woman on the worksite.

However, I’ve been very lucky at Posillico that this isn’t my ‘norm’. The company doesn’t see age or gender when assigning you to a role that they think you best fit, and I am grateful they provide the support needed to best succeed in that position.

FUN FACT: I am an avid reader, currently reading Brenée Brown’s "Daring Greatly" but vary between business and psychology genres with some fiction mixed in. My husband and I have two dogs and spend a lot of our free time outdoors with them, hiking in the cooler months and spending time at the beach in the summer.