A pharmaceuticals manufacturer is proposing a $124 million expansion of its factory in North Amityville, officials said.

Topiderm Inc., which is best known for its skin creams and lotions, received an allocation of discounted electricity from the state Power Authority on Tuesday to support the plant expansion, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced.

The drugmaker was among 10 local recipients of power allocations, including NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, which is planning improvements to two buildings that house doctors’ offices.

Topiderm was granted 176 kilowatts over seven years for its office and factory at 5200 New Horizons Blvd. A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 and 1,000 homes.

The company has proposed buying new equipment and lighting and making improvements to the building. If the plan moves forward, 75 people will be added to a payroll of 239.

Topiderm “is looking to expand their business on Long Island…to increase its worldwide market share and is planning significant capital investments to achieve this goal,” according to authority records.

Among the latest power recipients, Topiderm has committed to investing the most in its facility.

The largest allocation of discounted electricity — 1,570 kilowatts — went to Oerlikon Metco Inc. in New Cassel, which has proposed a $10.5-million expansion. If it goes forward, four jobs will be added to a workforce of 275.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Switzerland-based manufacturer of spray coatings for use on automobile and aviation parts is considering whether to expand in the United States or elsewhere around the globe, authority officials said.

NYU Winthrop’s two allocations — totaling 436 kilowatts — are tied to the most jobs: 450.

The hospital plans to spend a combined $9.3 million on improvements to its offices at 120 Mineola Blvd. and 222 Station Plaza.