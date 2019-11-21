A manufacturer of skin cream, sunscreen and acne medicine must rent a Melville warehouse to make room for more production at its local factories, officials said Thursday.

Topiderm Inc., with its headquarters in North Amityville, currently employs more than 450 people in three buildings in Babylon Town.

“We intend to grow the company another 100 percent from where it is today,” said company president Eric K. Stern. “We are expanding our manufacturing.”

To accommodate increased sales, the company wants to rent 46,665 square feet of space at 5 Hub Dr. in Melville for use as a warehouse. The company and landlord Rechler Equity would spend a total of $1.3 million on building renovations and equipment purchase.

The project won $318,100 in tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday, including $233,600 in property tax reductions over 10 years.

In return for the aid, company executives said they would hire 10 people for the Melville warehouse in its first year. Those workers are projected to earn, on average, $35,000 per year.

Stern said Topiderm acquires two to three businesses a year, bringing their work to Long Island. Two deals are being negotiated now that would bring the company’s total workforce to over 600 people, he said.

Stern said he hopes to rent a 60,000-square-foot building across from the proposed Melville warehouse to be an additional factory.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Topiderm, which was founded nearly 40 years ago, is a contract manufacturer, producing skin-care items for other businesses. Its Topix Pharmaceuticals division is the largest independent provider of professional skin-care products in the United States. Topix products are sold under the names Citrix, DermaTopix, Glycolix, ReBrightalyze, Replenix, ResurFIX and SRS.

Topiderm is owned by founder Burt Shaffer and Manhattan private equity firm New Mountain Capital. New Mountain purchased a controlling interest in the skin-care manufacturer in July 2016.

Earlier this year, New Mountain bought the chemicals business of Aceto Corp. in Port Washington for $422 million in a bankruptcy court auction.

Previous expansion projects by Topiderm have been aided by the Babylon IDA and the state Power Authority.