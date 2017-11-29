Topspin Partners, an investment fund started on Long Island, has purchased online information company Remedy Health Media LLC for an undisclosed amount, executives announced Wednesday.

Topspin, which has offices in Roslyn and Westchester County, will have a controlling interest in Manhattan-based Remedy, which is best known for its HealthCentral website.

Remedy employs about 80 people in Manhattan and Arlington, Virginia.

Topspin managing partner Leigh Randall said Remedy “has differentiated itself” with its “Live Bold, Live Now” video stories about patients coping with chronic conditions and accomplishing great feats.

The stories, produced in conjunction with the University of California-Berkeley, “will continue to drive [Remedy’s] growth going forward,” Randall said.

Under the purchase agreement, Remedy CEO Mike Cunnion and other top executives will remain with the company.

Cunnion said Topspin is “an ideal partner to help Remedy maximize its potential.”

Topspin executive Nick Fazzari said Remedy is profitable. It is among 10 companies that the investment fund owns outright. Also among them is Hauppauge-based hair products company JD Beauty Group.