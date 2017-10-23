National wine chain Total Wine & More is opening its first store on Long Island next month.

Total Wine’s store in Westbury will be located on Old Country Road, in a shopping center that also includes a Walmart and a Marshalls.

The company is hiring staff for the new location, which will carry more than 1,200 wines, 400 spirits and 1,000 beers from New York State, according to David Trone, a co-owner of Total Wine. He said the store will open on Nov. 9.

“We will have other stuff, but the real focus will be New York,” he said. “The wines will come from every growing region of the state, including Niagara, the lakes and the North Fork of Long Island.”

The Westbury location will operate as two stores because state law doesn’t allow wine stores to also sell beer.

“There will be two different transactions, two different registers,” he said.

The wine and spirits part of the business will be 27,000 square feet, while the beer and food area will be 16,000 square feet.

Potomac, Maryland-based Total Wine, which opened its first store in 1991, expects to have more than 170 stores in 20 states by the end of 2017, according to the company’s website.

Separately, Trone is also seeking the Democratic nomination for a House of Representatives race next year in his native Maryland.