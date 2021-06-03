Cuomo launches $40-million campaign to entice tourists back to NY

After a pandemic-beleaguered 2020 season, New York State tourism is getting a shot in the arm: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the launch of a $40-million campaign geared at revitalizing the state's tourism industry.

The campaign announced Tuesday will promote tourism attractions across all regions of the state through the summer, fall and winter seasons as the state begins to welcome back all visitors — local, national and international.

Phase I of the campaign will focus on New York City highlighting the destinations, and sights and sounds that are ubiquitous in "the city that never sleeps," while Phase II will center on a variety of attractions found in "diverse and unique regions" throughout the state, according to Cuomo's news release.

The promo spots will appear in digital outlets in select markets internationally, and on television in markets both national and local.

"New York's tourism industry has struggled for more than a year, but as we begin to turn the page on COVID we have a unique opportunity to build something that never existed before and lead the globe in the post-COVID world," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We want the world to know that New York is back and better than ever, and this new global campaign will help to spark the revitalization of our tourism industry by reminding travelers that there is nowhere else in the world like New York State."

The goal of the campaign, Cuomo said, is to entice travelers "to come see it all for themselves."

'Right move, at the right time'

The effort is "the right move, at the right time," said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International, an Ohio-based market research consultancy specializing in the travel and tourism industry.

"The time for destinations to get their messaging out to potential visitors is now," he said, adding that research conducted by his firm showed 9 out of 10 U.S. travelers have travel plans within the next six months.

"Nearly half of them said they plan to travel within the next two months," he said. "The competition to attract visitors is intense and the race is on ... campaigns like this one are especially important right now because 'out of sight' could mean 'out of mind'."

Even so, predicting the return on investment on promotional spending, without conducting an in-depth review of a campaign's specific messaging and media plan, can be tricky, said Eylon, who for nearly 30 years has studied the impact of destination marketing campaigns.

"On average, effective marketing campaigns can generate about $3 or $4 for every $1 invested in the promotion," he said. "Sometimes it's up to $15 to $20 but others, it's much less. There's a lot of variables, including the frequency of the spots and their reach, so it really just depends."

He added: "But news of the $40 million tourism campaign is very encouraging. There's a lot of pent-up demand for travel so we're thinking there's gonna be a big release ... and for a battered industry, it's a good thing, a very good thing."