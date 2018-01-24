TODAY'S PAPER
Toys R Us plans to close up to 182 stores including 4 on LI

The Toys R Us stores in Commack, Massapequa, Sayville and Westbury are expected to close

Shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store

Shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store in San Antonio on Sept. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Toys R Us stated in a court filing late Tuesday that it would close up to 182 of its stores nationwide, including four on Long Island.

The Toys R Us stores in Commack, Massapequa, Sayville and Westbury are expected to close.

The stores are scheduled to shut down by mid-April, said Dave Brandon, the company’s chief executive, in a letter on the company’s website.

About one-fifth of Toys R Us stores nationwide would close if the Wayne, New Jersey-based toy retailer’s plan is approved by the court.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

