Toys R Us stated in a court filing late Tuesday that it would close up to 182 of its stores nationwide, including four on Long Island.

The Toys R Us stores in Commack, Massapequa, Sayville and Westbury are expected to close.

The stores are scheduled to shut down by mid-April, said Dave Brandon, the company’s chief executive, in a letter on the company’s website.

About one-fifth of Toys R Us stores nationwide would close if the Wayne, New Jersey-based toy retailer’s plan is approved by the court.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last year.