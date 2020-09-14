TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Nonprofit offering three-day virtual conference in exporting practices

Thomas Cook of Blue Tiger International in East

Thomas Cook of Blue Tiger International in East Moriches will be among the speakers at the virtual conference. Cook is seen training at an event on April 6, 2017. Credit: Ed Betz

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Becoming a better exporter is the topic of a three-day virtual conference organized by the nonprofit National Institute for World Trade in East Moriches.

The conference will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The $49 registration fee includes workshop materials.

Attendees will learn how to operate as an exporter, including trade compliance and navigating through export controls to sell products in foreign countries.

Among the speakers are Thomas Cook and Kelly Raia of the trade consulting firm Blue Tiger International in East Moriches, which also runs the institute. Others include Michael Perry of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, Susan Sadocha, Long Island director of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service division and Michael Nizich of New York Institute of Technology’s Entrepreneurship & Technology Innovation Center.

More information is available at nwsdy.li/2RruPi9

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

