Trader Joe's on Monday announced a recall of certain fresh products sold in their stores, including sushi rolls and spring rolls, for possible contamination with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered the potential contamination while conducting a routine inspection of Fuji Food Products' Brockton Massachusetts facility. Fuji Food Products provides the various edibles to Trader Joe's under the retailer's brand. Fuji Food Products has ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem, the FDA said in a press release.

The California-based grocer said in a press release the items were sold in several states, including New York, and no illnesses have been associated with the recall. The chain also said customers should not consume any of these items that have been purchased, and can return them for a full refund at any Trader Joe's location.

The items recalled are:

California Rolls (SKU #34899)

Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado (90982)

Spicy California Rolls (34896)

Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls (51328)

Tofu Spring Rolls (92151)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (90879)

Smoked Salmon Philly Roll (60377)

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl (60375)

Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl (61471)

Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip (64657)

Customers with any questions can call the Trader Joe's customer service line at (626) 599-3817.