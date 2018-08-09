TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
Business

Tribune calls off $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair

Tribune Media Co. would be on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, according to the agreement reached last year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. headquarters stands in Hunt

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. headquarters stands in Hunt Valley, Md., Oct. 12, 2004. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Tribune is withdrawing from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it's filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.

Tribune Media Co. would be on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, according to the agreement reached last year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had offered to buy the Chicago company's 42 TV stations and had agreed to get rid of stations in some markets to gain regulatory approval. Tribune claims Sinclair used "unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations" with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements and refused to sell the stations it needed to.

The two companies had until midnight Wednesday to call off their deal.

Sinclair is one of the nation's largest owners of TV stations.

More news

Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Brown: USA v. Edward and Linda Mangano, Part II
The piping plover is an endangered species in Officials: Efforts to protect piping plovers pays off
Temperatures will hit a high in the upper Forecast: Less muggy, chance of morning showers
top docs Who are Long Island's top doctors?
Suffolk County Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron, seen in Police, ambulance crew help deliver baby inside home
Firefighters respond to a blaze at Hempstead's Prospect Lightning starts roof fire at Hempstead school