Trump backs off imposing China investment limits

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on March 22 in Washington.  Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is shifting away from a previously announced plan to impose limits on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China. Instead, the president is calling on Congress to enhance an existing review process.

Senior administration officials disclosed the plans Wednesday. They said they have been working with Congress to pass a bill that will provide "enhancements" to the foreign investment reviews under the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Trump says in a statement Wednesday that "such legislation will provide additional tools to combat the predatory investment practices that threaten our critical technology leadership, national security, and future economic prosperity. "

Trump on Tuesday pushed back on recent reports that the United States was preparing the investment restrictions.

