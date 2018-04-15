Going to prom is a rite of passage. Youthful enthusiasm rules and practicality can go right out the window.

Emotion has a hefty price tag. Spending $700-$1,000 for all the pre- and post-prom parties, clothes, limo, flowers, dinner and other hoopla is easy. Parents are challenged to balance being a buzz kill and not busting their budget.

Here’s how to keep a smile on your kid’s face and some money in your wallet.

Check out alternatives

“If you have a cosmetology school nearby you can have your hair and makeup done by a student for a fraction of the price,” says Kim Collins, style expert and senior vice president at PromGirl.com in Manhattan.

Watch YouTube videos for hair, makeup and nail inspiration. “Have a friend or family member try the look on you a few times before the big day,” Collins says.

Try Rent the Runway for a dress, or scour consignment shops, discount bridal shops and thrift stores.

Forget the limo or party bus

Split with friends the cost of a service like UberLUX for a high-end ride with a professional driver, suggests Natasha Rachel Smith, a personal finance expert for TopCashback.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rethink your Kodak moment

Without doubt, you want great photos. But they don’t have to be shot by the school’s photographer. Says Smith: “Those packages can cost more than they’re worth. Pool together friends and organize your own photo shoot at a designated house. Purchase or rent props and backgrounds for half the price. Have a lower classmate from photography class take pictures for a small fee.” You can print them at home or go to a drug store for a professional, inexpensive result.