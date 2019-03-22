TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears

The recalled ready-to-eat chicken strips may be contaminated

The recalled ready-to-eat chicken strips may be contaminated with pieces of metal. Photo Credit: AP/Danny Johnston

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday the products were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number "P-7221" on the back of their packages.

The USDA says it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.

The USDA is concerned the products could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.

The recall comes after Tyson in January recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of "soft, blue rubber" inside.

By The Associated Press

