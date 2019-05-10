WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says trade talks between China and the United States are continuing in a "very congenial manner" despite new tariffs the U.S. imposed Friday on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump tweeted Friday that the increased tariffs will bring "FAR MORE wealth" to the United States, although a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia and Princeton universities says the burden of tariffs falls on U.S. consumers and businesses that buy imports.

Some lawmakers have recently expressed concern about the effect of the tariffs on farmers.

Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do. Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 130, 2019

Trump suggested on Twitter Friday that money from the additional tariffs would allow the United States to buy more agricultural goods from U.S. farmers and ship it to "poor & starving" countries.

Talks between the United States and China continue Friday.