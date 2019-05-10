TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Trump claims China tariffs help U.S., trade talks 'congenial'

A barge pushes a container ship to the

A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says trade talks between China and the United States are continuing in a "very congenial manner" despite new tariffs the U.S. imposed Friday on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump tweeted Friday that the increased tariffs will bring "FAR MORE wealth" to the United States, although a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia and Princeton universities says the burden of tariffs falls on U.S. consumers and businesses that buy imports.

Some lawmakers have recently expressed concern about the effect of the tariffs on farmers.

Trump suggested on Twitter Friday that money from the additional tariffs would allow the United States to buy more agricultural goods from U.S. farmers and ship it to "poor & starving" countries.

Talks between the United States and China continue Friday.

