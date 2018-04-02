TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
36° Good Evening
Business

U.S. con­struc­tion spend­ing grew just 0.1 percent in Feb­rua­ry

By The Associated Press
Print

WASH­ING­TON — Spend­ing on U.S. con­struc­tion pro­jects ticked up a mere 0.1 percent in Feb­rua­ry from the pri­or month, a sign that a grow­ing ec­on­omy is doing little to spur a more rapid pace for build­ing homes, hos­pi­tals and high­ways.

The Commerce Department said Mon­day that con­struc­tion spend­ing came in at a sea­son­al­ly ad­just­ed annual rate of $1.27 tril­lion. The lower unemployment rate and solid business and consumer confidence has supported an increase in hotel and office construction, but spending on roadways has slipped.

Construction spend­ing over the past 12 months is up just 3 percent before ad­just­ing for inflation. Some of the slug­gish­ness in Feb­rua­ry was due to a 2.1 percent drop in government-fund­ed con­struc­tion.

But even the pri­vate sec­tor has yet to full­y perk up de­spite the 4.1 percent un­em­ploy­ment rate. Resi­den­tial con­struc­tion, the larg­est sin­gle spend­ing cate­go­ry, rose just 0.1 percent in Feb­rua­ry. Home build­ers face strong de­mand from would-be buy­ers, yet there is a short­age of at­trac­tive land to de­vel­op and a dearth of con­struc­tion work­ers.

Pri­vate spend­ing on health care fa­cili­ties fell 2.2 percent in Feb­rua­ry. Spend­ing on the pow­er grid im­proved 0.9 percent on a month­ly ba­sis, but it has dropped 8.5 percent dur­ing the past year.

Spend­ing on fac­to­ry con­struc­tion did jump 1.2 percent between Feb­rua­ry and Jan­u­ar­y. But the gains came af­ter months of steady annual de­clines. Over the past 12 months, spend­ing on manu­fac­tur­ing plants has dropped 5.6 percent.— AP

By The Associated Press

More news

Family members of Rob Walker, seen here on Walker’s family creates legal defense fund
Harendra Singh goes for his car keys after Power on Trial: Carman begins quizzing Singh
A Town of Brookhaven truck clears snow from Spring snow melts with afternoon sunshine
Southampton will join Islip, Huntington and Brookhaven, which Shootings in U.S. prompt changes at town hall
Harendra Singh, left, with Edward Mangano, in a Singh testifies he was ‘in denial’ at Mangano’s trial
Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine is expected to announce Deal expected in tax dispute between town, LIPA