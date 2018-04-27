TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. economic growth slowed to 2.3 percent pace in first quarter

Workers build an apartment and retail complex in

Workers build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. in this Oct. 6, 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP/AP / Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy slowed to a moderate 2.3 percent annual growth rate in the first quarter as consumer spending turned in the weakest performance in nearly five years.

Still, the January-March increase was better than expected and was enough to propel growth over the past year to come close to the 3 percent goal set by the Trump administration.

The Commerce Department says the gain in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, followed a 2.9 percent rise in the fourth quarter and gains above 3 percent in the previous two quarters. It was the strongest nine-month stretch in a decade.

Economists had been forecasting a first quarter slowdown. They expect growth to surpass 3 percent in the current quarter.

By The Associated Press

