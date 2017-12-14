TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Business

Strong holiday sales push U.S. retail sales up

Macy's Herald Square flagship opens doors on Thanksgiving

Macy's Herald Square flagship opens doors on Thanksgiving Day for thousands of early Black Friday shoppers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: AP / Anne D'Innocenzio

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumers went on a shopping binge last month, led by big gains among online retailers, electronics stores and furniture stores.

The Commerce Department says sales at retailers and restaurants jumped 0.8 percent in November from the previous month, after a 0.5 percent gain in October. Consumers' willingness to splurge should give the economy a boost in the final three months of the year.

A category that mostly includes online shopping rose 2.5 percent in a sign of the continuing dominance of e-commerce. Sales leapt 2.1 percent at electronics stores and 1.2 percent at furniture stores.

The figures were lifted by a large increase in spending at gas stations, which mostly reflected price increases. But sales also rose at clothing stores, sporting goods retailers, and home and garden stores.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Huntington Town Councilwoman Susan Berland officially resigns her Outgoing Dems make town board appointment
Conductor David Bernard of the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra LI philharmonic striking chord with new audiences
Spinach pie at Pete The Greek. New Greek eatery opens on LI
A crash on Route 25 / East Main Officials: 2 cars involved in crash during snowfall
The East Rockaway Village Hall. (Jan. 19, 2015) Villages waive parking regulations over holidays
A worker shovels snow from the entrance of NWS: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE