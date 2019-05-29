TODAY'S PAPER
Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave

Uber plans to boot repeatedly misbehaving riders from

Uber plans to boot repeatedly misbehaving riders from its app. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Carl Court

By The Associated Press
If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens, they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says passengers will get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects that only a small number of people will lose the ability to ride.

It's all part of Uber simplifying is behavior guidelines, which came out in 2016.

Starting with the United States and Canada, riders will see a summary of the guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them.

"By educating customers and partners about the Community Guidelines, asking them to confirm they understand, and holding everyone accountable, we can help ensure Uber is welcoming and safe for all," Kate Parker, head of safety brand and initiatives, said in a statement.

