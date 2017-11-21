TODAY'S PAPER
Uber reveals cover-up of hack affecting 57M riders, drivers

The thieves also nabbed the driver's license numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers.

The company logo of the internet car service,

The company logo of the internet car service, Uber, is pictured in San Francisco, on Dec. 16, 2014. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO - Uber is coming clean about its cover-up of a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million of the beleaguered ride-hailing service's customers and drivers.

The revelation Tuesday marks the latest stain on Uber's reputation.

The San Francisco company ousted Travis Kalanick as CEO in June after an internal investigation concluded he had built a culture that allowed female workers to be sexually harassed and encouraged employees to push legal limits.

Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, criticized the company's handling of the data theft in a blog post that said there's no evidence the stolen information has been misused.

The heist took the names, email addresses and phone numbers of 57 million riders. The thieves also nabbed the driver's license numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers.

