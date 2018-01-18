The top 10 destinations on Long Island for Uber passengers include half a dozen Long Island Rail Road stations, Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau Community College, a high-end Nassau County hotel and a popular Suffolk County restaurant and bar.

Long Island’s train station-heavy ranking differs from those of many other metro areas, where bars and sports venues rank highest for Uber destinations, the San Francisco-based company said.

Long Islanders “are Ubering to and from the train stations, which are notoriously overcrowded, especially the parking lots,” Uber said in a statement.

The company declined to disclose the actual number of rides given to the destinations.

Tight parking at the stations and the quick response of Uber drivers to pickup requests are helping to drive demand for rides, transportation experts said.

Of 107 LIRR stations, more than one-third had parking areas that were at 90 percent capacity, according to a 2015 study by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Furthermore, 15 were at full capacity.

Municipalities or private operators own and manage about 75 percent of the parking spaces at the stations.

For commuters, Uber and its competitor, Lyft, are providing relief for the “last mile,” which is a distance that is too long for the typical person to walk on a regular basis, said Moses Gates, director of community planning and design for the Regional Plan Association.

On-demand ride services “will help eliminate a lot of road congestion,” and may relieve pressure on LIRR parking lots, he said.

The Long Island Rail Road is encouraged that people are considering new ways to travel to and from stations, MTA spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said.

New York State legally approved ride-sharing companies such as Uber to begin operations in June. The drivers give rides in their own vehicles, which riders request via mobile apps.

The Hicksville train station is Uber’s No. 1 destination on Long Island, according to the company. Roosevelt Field mall is in second place and Nassau Community College in sixth place.

In 10th place is the Tap Room, a 7-year-old restaurant and bar in Patchogue.

The live music and late hours — it closes at 3 a.m. on weekends — are a big draw, co-owner James Bonanno said.

“We have a great customer base and . . . we are very busy,” he said.

Lyft’s top 10 destinations on Long Island also includes six train stations, but Roosevelt Field mall tops the list.