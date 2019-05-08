Some drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft turned off their apps Wednesday to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.

Demonstrations took place in 10 U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, as well as some European locations such as London. But they did not seem to cause much disruption, and many riders still were able to hail a car with ease.

The protests arrive just ahead of Uber’s initial public stock offering Friday. Uber hopes to raise $9 billion, putting the company’s valuation in excess of $91 billion.

“Drivers built these billion dollar companies, and it is just plain wrong that so many continue to be paid poverty wages while Silicon Valley investors get rich off their labor,” said Brendan Sexton, executive director of the Independent Drivers Guild. “All drivers deserve fair pay.

The Guild organized a caravan of Uber drivers across the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday. Some drivers went offline in New York between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., though it was still easy to locate a driver during rush hour near Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

Inder Parmar, 54, of New Hyde Park, was among protesters who said the ride-hailing giants are not paying their drivers a living wage.

When Parmar started driving for Uber in 2013, he says worked an average of 70 hours a week and earned about $37 an hour before expenses.

Over the years, Parmar said Uber dropped the rate the company pays its drivers at least four times and offered no explanation for the reductions. Today, he said he earns an average of about $10 an hour.

“This company exploits its workers,” Parmar said in an interview on Wednesday. “It’s legal slavery in my eyes.”

Parmar said his expenses – including gas and car insurance – have gone up since 2013, but his income from driving for Uber has been cut by more than two-thirds.

“I can’t support myself with that kind of money,” he said.

In 2013, Uber paid its drivers $2.60 per mile, Parmar said. Today, the company pays drivers $1.15 per mile.

Parmar said in 2017 he was forced to find full-time work elsewhere and counted himself lucky to find a job as a chauffeur.

He still drives for Uber, but only part-time, earning an extra $300 to $400 a month to pay for gas an insurance on his Chevrolet Chevy Suburban.

It’s not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft’s IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal then, too. More cities participated in Wednesday’s protest.

Uber, in a prepared statement, said it is constantly working to improve the working environment for drivers. “Drivers are at the heart of our service — we can’t succeed without them — and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road.”

Drivers in Los Angeles are participating in a 24-hour strike and picket line at Los Angeles International Airport. In the UK, the Independent Workers Union said some Uber drivers are observing a nine-hour boycott. The union demands, among other things, increased fares per mile and a decrease in commissions paid to Uber.

Lyft said its drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the past two years, that 75% of its drivers work less than 10 hours per week to supplement existing jobs and that on average the company’s drivers earn over $20 an hour before subtracting expenses, such as gas and vehicle maintenance.

“We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community,” Lyft said. Labor actions also took place in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and Stamford, Connecticut.

With Chau Lam