Business

More than 50,000 LIers filed for unemployment last week, data show

State employees at a state Department of Labor

State employees at a state Department of Labor call center in Albany have dealt with a surge in calls from residents seeking to file jobless claims. Credit: NYS Department of Labor

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
More than 23,000 Nassau residents and nearly 30,000 Suffolk residents filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to Labor Department data released Friday.

During the week ended March 28, 23,241 Nassau workers filed unemployment claims, a 3,839% increase over the 590 residents who filed the same week last year. In Suffolk, 29,149 residents filed claims last week, up 3,438% from the 824 who filed the same week a year ago.

In total, workers on Long Island filed more than 52,390 claims last week, more than 37 times the 1,414 that applied the same week in 2019.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

