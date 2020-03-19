New claims for jobless benefits are soaring in New York State, up more than 1,000% in some regions compared with the average number of claims per day, officials said Thursday.

The state Department of Labor couldn’t immediately identify the regions experiencing a spike in unemployment insurance filings. New York City and its suburbs, including Long Island, are the largest employment centers.

DOL spokeswoman Deanna Cohen called “unprecedented” the number of claims, telephone calls and logins to the department’s web pages about jobless benefits.

“We have added server capacity and dedicated more than 700 staff members to address the influx,” she said Thursday.

DOL received more than 75,000 calls on Tuesday compared with a pre-coronavirus level of 10,000 per day. Daily website logins are averaging 250,000, up 400% from the usual level.

The number of claims wasn’t immediately available on Thursday. Data for the state’s regions is usually released monthly; in February, there were 11,300 claims on Long Island.

Statewide, about 200,000 people filed for unemployment insurance per week in February, according to the most recent available data.

The surge in unemployment filings is coming as DOL staggers the days in which claims will be accepted. Staggering began on Wednesday.

Claimants with last names starting with A through F should apply on Mondays, G-N on Tuesdays and O-Z on Wednesdays. Thursdays and Fridays are for people who missed their filing day.

The 7-day waiting period for people to begin receiving benefits has been waived by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for those who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

Claimants may apply online at labor.ny.gov./unemploymentassistance.shtm, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at different times depending on the day.

They also can file by calling 888-209-8124, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday hours have been added, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.