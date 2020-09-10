The $300 federally funded boost to weekly unemployment aid will be dispersed to jobless New Yorkers starting next week, the state Labor Department announced Thursday.

Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the payments through the Lost Wages Assistance program, a FEMA-backed program created by presidential memorandum in early August. While “roughly 2 million” unemployed New Yorkers are pre-qualified for what is known as LWA, approximately 435,000 jobless state residents must submit additional certification to qualify.

A new certification system for those New Yorkers is scheduled to launch Friday. The $300 payments will begin next week on a rolling basis.