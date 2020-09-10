TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
80° Good Afternoon
Business

New York to start paying extra $300 in jobless aid next week

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

The $300 federally funded boost to weekly unemployment aid will be dispersed to jobless New Yorkers starting next week, the state Labor Department announced Thursday.

Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the payments through the Lost Wages Assistance program, a FEMA-backed program created by presidential memorandum in early August. While “roughly 2 million” unemployed New Yorkers are pre-qualified for what is known as LWA, approximately 435,000 jobless state residents must submit additional certification to qualify.

A new certification system for those New Yorkers is scheduled to launch Friday. The $300 payments will begin next week on a rolling basis.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Maverick Stow, the William Floyd High School senior Student arrested in remote-learning protest
The National Weather Service has issued a flash Long Beach cancels school as heavy showers cause flooding on LI
Passengers waiting on the platform at the Long NY to fine riders $50 for not wearing masks in trains and buses
David Denenberg, Co-Director, Long Island Clean Air, Water As PSEG August bills arrive, customers scrutinize service charges
New York American Water's 125,000 Nassau customers will Cascading charges for 2021 irk American Water customers
President Donald Trump, seeking to win Florida in Janison: New and nasty signs of a 'Me' presidency
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search