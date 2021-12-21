TODAY'S PAPER
LI jobless rate falls to 3.5% due to labor force declines

A "We're Hiring" sign that hangs on their front door of The Funky Monkey toy store, in Greenvale, on Sept. 30. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Long Island’s labor force was smaller last month than it was in November 2020 and so too was the number of employed individuals in the region, state data shows.

The Island’s labor force — the sum of all employed and unemployed Islanders actively looking for work — fell by more than 36,000 people on a year-over-year basis, according to state Labor Department data released Tuesday.

At the same time, the number of employed residents declined slightly from November 2020 to last month by 1,100, data show.

The decline in the labor force over the year skews the calculation of the region’s unemployment rate, resulting in a lower jobless rate that may not reflect the over the year exodus from the labor force some Islanders made over the year.

Long Island’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from October, according to the state.

