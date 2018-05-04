TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
Business

U.S. adds 164,000 jobs in April, jobless rate down to 3.9%

Unemployment rate now lowest since December 2000, black unemployment rate lowest on record.

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers stepped up hiring in April as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, evidence of the economy's resilience amid the recent stock market chaos and anxieties about a possible trade war.

The Labor Department says employers added a decent 164,000 jobs last month, up from an upwardly revised 135,000 in March. The unemployment rate fell after having held at 4.1 percent for the prior six months largely because fewer people were searching for jobs.

The unemployment rate is the lowest since December 2000. The black unemployment rate of 6.6 percent is the lowest on record since 1972.

Many employers say it's difficult to find qualified workers. But they have yet to significantly bump up pay in most industries. Average hourly earnings rose 2.6 percent from a year ago.

By The Associated Press

More news

John Venditto arrives at the federal courthouse in Power on Trial: The signs of lying
Demonstrators protest the proposed Heartland and Greybarn projects Civic groups join forces to protest projects
Vote: What should LI quadruplets wear to prom?
Volunteer firefighters from the Brentwood Fire Department work 21 displaced after fire destroys home, officials say
Lauri and Matt Spitz, seen here on Tuesday, LI startups seek funding from strangers
A Jack Frost margarita at Drift 82 in Town hosting waterside bar hop for Cinco de Mayo