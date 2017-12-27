Long Island’s unemployment rate rose in November compared to a year earlier as more people joined the hunt for jobs, and did not immediately find them, according to new state labor figures.

The seasonally unadjusted rate last month was 4.4 percent, an increase of half a percentage point from a year ago, when the rate was 3.9 percent, according to data the New York State Department of Labor released Wednesday.

Nassau County’s rate was 4.2 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in the same period last year. Suffolk County’s rate was 4.6 percent, up from 4.1 percent in November 2016.

“More people on the year-to-year basis have re-entered the labor market and all those people have not found jobs yet, and that’s what’s caused the increase in the unemployment rate,” said Shital Patel, a labor market analyst in the department’s Hicksville location.

The number of people in the labor force — a measure that counts the employed and the jobless who were looking for work — increased 0.6 percent to 1.47 million people in Nassau and Suffolk counties in November compared to the same month in 2016.

