Long Island’s unemployment rate rose for the first time since 2017 to 3.9% last month, up 0.2 percentage points from the same month last year, state Labor Department data released Tuesday shows.

The Island’s unemployment rate was 3.7% in August 2018.

While the increase bucks the ongoing decreases in jobless rates, Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office, said it’s too early to say whether the increase is indicative of a trend.

“If you’re looking at this combined with our job growth numbers, the labor market still appears to be on firm footing,” Patel said. Contributing to the rate’s increase, she said, is a larger portion of Island residents leaving the workforce combined with a smaller number of residents becoming unemployed over the last year.

“Over the past year or so, we’ve definitely had a slowdown in the growth of the labor force,” Patel said. “There are several factors that could lead to the decline in the labor force out here. One, of course, is the aging population.’

The employment rate for August is the highest it’s been since 2017. By comparison, the highest unemployment rate for the month of August was reported in 1992, when local unemployment hit 8%.

Nassau County’s jobless rate increased 0.2 percentage points to 3.7%. In Suffolk, the unemployment rate hit 4 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage points, as well.

New York City’s rate was unchanged in August at 4.3%.

“We’re just going to see whether this truly is an inflection point or just one off month,” Patel said. “We’re going to have to wait and see through the rest of year.”

On the Island, the city of Long Beach had the lowest jobless rate of any local municipality at 3.2%. The Village of Hempstead had the highest unemployment rate at 4.8%.