Union hiring 25 engineering apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 7, officials said.

Stationary engineers control and maintain stationary engines, including air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, boilers, or other mechanical equipment.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 1.

Applicants will be required to take a math test. The 60 people who score the highest will then take an aptitude test administered by the state Labor Department. Applicants who score below 85% on the math test will be disqualified.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States, be willing to work weekends and holidays, be physically able to do the work and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.