TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Business

Union hiring 25 engineering apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 7, officials said.

Stationary engineers control and maintain stationary engines, including  air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, boilers, or other mechanical equipment.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 1.

Applicants will be required to take a math test. The 60 people who score the highest will then take an aptitude test administered by the state Labor Department. Applicants who score below 85% on the math test will be disqualified.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States, be willing to work weekends and holidays, be physically able to do the work and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search