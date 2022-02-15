TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Laborers' union to begin recruiting 200 apprentices on Friday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 79 of the Construction and General Building Laborers union is taking applications for 200 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, starting on Friday, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at mttf.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through March 4 or until 2,000 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants who successfully complete the online form will receive a confirmation email and another form to complete and deliver in person to the Local 79 office at 42-53 21st St. in Long Island City, Queens, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. The second form must be returned in person within 10 days and by March 7.

Successful applicants will be interviewed.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 718-383-6863.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Manhasset Superintendent Vincent Butera was placed on paid
Manhasset board approves separation deal with superintendent
More than 300 New York City workers and
NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate
Ridge volunteer fire department headquarters.
Poor record-keeping led to nearly $3M in discrepancies for Ridge fire district
Caesars Sportsbook is among the online betting companies
Hochul: NY made $70.6M off nearly $2B in mobile sports bets
Monica Martinez, Democratic candidate for the 3rd State
Monica Martinez announces run for the 3rd State Senate District
Suffolk County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre outside
Demand for social services swells on LI with end of pandemic aid
Didn’t find what you were looking for?