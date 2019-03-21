About 70 unionized construction workers and their supporters called Thursday for including an expansion of the prevailing wage in the 2019-20 state budget due April 1.

Holding signs that read, “Stop Out-of-State Workers” and “Pass Public Works Now,” members of Local 66 of the Laborers’ union and Local 78 of the Asbestos, Lead & Hazardous Waste Laborers’ union said the prevailing wage should be paid to builders on private construction projects that receive tax breaks as well on government projects.

The prevailing wage is generally the wage rate paid to union members and often includes contributions to health insurance and retirement plans. The prevailing wage is now required on government building projects but not private construction. It is substantially higher than the pay received by nonunion builders.

Bills before the State Legislature that would extend the prevailing wage requirement to more construction projects have been called “public works” legislation.

“Today is about accountability and about passing public works in the state budget by April 1,” Local 66 official Josh Slaughter said near the Wyandanch Rising development in Wyandanch. He said the legislation would require developers receiving tax subsidies “to pay a good fair wage to local workers and local contractors.”

Local 66 and other unions have criticized Wyandanch Rising developer Albanese Organization Inc. for not hiring local union builders exclusively for the blight removal project that has received tax breaks and grants from Babylon Town and New York State.

The region’s largest business groups, including the Long Island Association, Association for Better Long Island and Long Island Builders Institute, oppose expansion of the prevailing wage. They say construction costs will rise 35 percent or more, stifling affordable housing projects and company expansions.

“Added costs would outweigh the net benefits to a project, most likely making the project unfinanceable and negatively impacting our economy,” the business groups said in a Feb. 26 letter to the governor and legislative leaders.

More recently, LIA president Kevin Law said he and others hope to reach a compromise with unions on the prevailing wage.

The Democratic majorities in the State Senate and Assembly included the prevailing wage in their budget priorities bills adopted earlier this month.

In Wyandanch on Thursday, the union members were joined by a bipartisan group of Assembly members and county legislators.

“The prevailing wage will affect everyone: union and nonunion,” said Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood), deputy majority leader. “We are asking for a decent wage so people will have a decent life.”