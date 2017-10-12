The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry will begin taking applications on Saturday for 10 to 20 outside-electrical line worker apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at www.NEAT1968.org and must be completed by Oct. 13, 2018. There is a $25 processing fee.
Applicants should be 18 or older, be physically able to do the work, pass aptitude and drug tests, have a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s permit or license, and be willing to work in New York State, New England, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
More information can be obtained by calling 610-326-2860.
