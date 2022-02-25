The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 78 of the Asbestos, Lead and Hazardous Waste Laborers union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for 20 skilled construction-craft laborer apprentices, officials said.

Applications may be obtained at the committee’s office, 11-17 43rd Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays until March 15 or until 200 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Completed applications must be returned in-person to the office by 3 p.m. on March 25.

Applicants must be age 18 or older, have completed as least the eighth grade, be physically able to do the work, pass the New York State and New York City Asbestos Handlers test and live on Long Island or in New York City.

More information is available by calling 212-227-4803.