Before Union Prime Steak & Sushi closed in Great Neck in May, it had been a popular place for surf and turf enthusiasts along the stretch of Northern Boulevard known as “steakhouse row.”

Now, the former restaurant property is getting another shot — this time as a used car dealership.

Biener Pre-Owned Center is expected to open at 661 Northern Blvd. by late fall, spokesman Bob Rumerman said.

Under a 30-year lease agreement with landlord BEB Capital, which also ran the restaurant, the dealership is set to take over the 1-acre site and expand the 7,978-square-foot building to 12,924 square feet.

The dealership is owned by Biener Audi, which has outgrown its location nearby at 795 Northern Blvd., said Andrew Weinstock, executive vice president of Biener.

“I’m moving pre-owned [cars] out of my main facility and moving down a couple blocks to create more space and provide an environment that our customers expect to … do business in,” he said.

Biener Audi is a high-volume dealership, having sold more vehicles than any other dealership in Audi’s nine-state Eastern region last year, said Mark Clothier, spokesman for Audi of America Inc., the Herndon, Virginia-based division of the German automaker.

Founded in 1929, Biener is a family-owned business that sold other vehicle brands, mostly Pontiac and Nissan, before Audi was added in 1990, Weinstock said.

Biener Pre-Owned Center will sell various auto brands, including Audi. Ten to 15 new employees will be hired to staff sales, service and parts departments, Weinstock said.

The site renovation should start in a few weeks and take four to six months, he said.

BEB Capital, a family-owned real estate and investment business based in Port Washington, opened the steak and sushi restaurant in winter 2015, CEO Lee Brodsky said. The restaurant succeeded the Burton & Doyle steakhouse, which BEB bought in 2014.

BEB still owns two restaurants — Island Mermaid on Fire Island and City Cellar in Westbury.

In January 2017, Brodsky took over the helm of BEB, which was started by his father, Bert, and has since shifted the company’s portfolio focus, which meant closing Union Prime Steak & Sushi, he said.

Union Prime was popular, but because of its location, it was more profitable to lease the space rather than continue to operate it as a restaurant, Brodsky said.

“We’re just focusing on growing the real estate portfolio,” he said.

